Following the release of a new Rolling Stone exposé, in which two current and 14 former staffers at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon opened up about host Jimmy Fallon's alleged "erratic" behavior and the reported "toxic workplace" at the late-night show, multiple current producers and assistants at the show gave statements to ET saying that the article "misrepresents" their experiences in the same workplace.

While an NBC source told ET that Fallon will be meeting with his staff today, a current show producer told ET, "I always look forward to coming into work, and it is a true work family. People are people and have good and bad days, but I have to say, I can't think of any bad days or times I've had at the show."

Another producer agreed, adding, "Working in late night has always been a dream of mine and being a part of The Tonight Show has been nothing less than a dream come true. From team outings to everyday production meetings, it's truly such a fun and collaborative team to be a part of each day."

An assistant at the show told ET that the Rolling Stone story "completely misrepresents the atmosphere at The Tonight Show."

"I've had an incredible time working at the show – this is a team that works together and is unendingly creative in making comedy that makes people smile," the staffer added. "Jimmy has a great heart and a genuine goal of bringing joy to everyone."

A second Tonight Show assistant raved to ET about how Fallon and four of his fellow late-night hosts -- Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver -- have teamed up to host the Strike Force Five podcast to continue supporting their staff during the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

"I am so grateful for Jimmy and the show's support over the strike," the assistant added. "That should tell you about the kind of guy he is, even the late-night host competitors get along."

Another staffer said that Rolling Stone's assessment of the Tonight Show workplace environment "was not, has not been and is not my current experience," while yet another told ET, "Disappointing that the writer didn't reach out to me, I would have said that's not true and you're looking for fake news."

ET has reached out to representatives for Fallon and NBC for more comment.

