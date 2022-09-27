What happens when a group of childhood friends reunite years later and pick up their old game of M.A.S.H? Terrifying, hilarious chaos, according to Comedy Central's new film, Cursed Friends.

ET exclusively debuts the trailer for the upcoming horror-comedy, which stars Nicole Byer, Harvey Guillén, Jessica Lowe, and Andrew Lewis Caldwell as a group of 30-something childhood besties who wake up on Halloween to realize that their future-predicting game of M.A.S.H. (Mansion-Apartment-Shack-House, for those who didn't grow up playing) from 2002 is starting to come true for them in hilarious and disturbing ways.

From Byer's character's wish to have the world's longest fingernails -- and marry *NSYNC's Joey Fatone! -- to having 100 kids with the hometown loser, to leading a cult, there's plenty of madness in store for the four friends, not to mention hilarious cameos from stars like James Austin Johnson, Nikki Glaser, Kathy Griffin, Nicole Richie, Ken Marino, and Rob Riggle.

Check out the full trailer below:

Comedy Central

Cursed Friends premieres Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on Comedy Central.

