Cynthia Bailey Shares Her Outlook on Love After Mike Hill Split (Exclusive)
While her marriage is ending, Cynthia Bailey is not giving up on love.
"I am a Pieces woman. I'm never going to give up on love," she confirmed to ET's Brice Sander at 2022 BravoCon on Saturday. "I may not get married again, but I will always be on a quest for love. Self-love, you know, the love in my life. Love. You know, for me, everything operates from that space of love and, you know, I’m not going to stop until I find the right one."
Bailey made her first public appearances at BravoCon since ET exclusively confirmed mere days ago that she and Hill are calling it quits after two years of marriage. Bailey was previously married to Peter Thomas.
"LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways," they said in a joint statement. "No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!"
A source told ET, "Cynthia and Mike have been having issues for a while and tried working on things but weren’t able to come to a resolution. The two have been busy with work and it wasn’t easy on their relationship."
Fortunately, Bailey has her former TV "family" to help keep her mind off of changes in her personal life right now. "I am doing ok and I will say that throwing myself into BravoCon has been the most amazing distraction of my life," she shared. "It just feels good to be around my Bravo family... obviously, I have things going on in my family family and it just feels good to just kind of be around the fans and get all the love and my, you know, my Bravo sisters and brothers. Feels great."
But would she pick a peach back up again -- or even a diamond in California -- after exiting Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2021? Bailey is ruling nothing out.
"I love Bravo, love NBC, love the housewives -- the platform has been so amazing. I’m never going to say never because I’m not a psychic," she told Sander. "I don't know what God has for me. All I know is I’m just putting one foot in front of the other and trying to be happy, find my peace, and have fun... I am not getting any younger."
