Cynthia Erivo is breathtaking at the 2021 Emmys. The actress stepped out onto the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards.
Erivo stunned in a white mermaid Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a sporty racerback, cinched waist and a head-turning multicolored feathered train. The 34-year-old star rocked the beautiful dress with a diamond choker necklace.
"It's never just for me," she told ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet of her style choices lately, adding that she's enjoying expressing herself through fashion.
Erivo, who is just one Oscar away from EGOT status, is nominated for her portrayal of the late music icon Aretha Franklin in the Nat Geo anthology, Genius: Aretha. Her fellow nominees in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category include Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit).
"It feels like I get to give something back to her," Erivo told ET of Franklin. "I hope that this reminds people to go and listen to her music."
In a July interview with ET, Erivo said it was an "overwhelming feeling" to be nominated for the role. “It’s just an overwhelming feeling to be celebrated for the work that you’re doing, but particularly for this project, you know, being for Aretha Franklin… it just feels like we get to celebrate her a little bit more, you know?” she said.
The Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, honors the best in TV from the past year. In addition to nominees like Emma Corrin, Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Hugh Grant and Regé-Jean Page, there's also major star power among the presenters, which includes Jada Pinkett-Smith, Awkwafina, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more.
See all the 2021 Emmys red carpet arrivals in the gallery below.
The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards airs live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
