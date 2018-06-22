Cynthia Nixon Reveals Her Oldest Child Is Transgender in Heartfelt Post

Cynthia Nixon is a proud mom.

The former Sex and the City star and current New York gubernatorial candidate revealed on Instagram on Friday that her oldest child is transgender. Nixon shared the news in a heartfelt post celebrating her son on the Trans Day of Action for graduating college.

"I’m so proud of my son Samuel Joseph Mozes (called Seph) who graduated college this month. I salute him and everyone else marking today’s #TransDayofAction. #TDOA," Nixon captioned a photo of herself posing with Seph at his University of Chicago commencement earlier this month.

Samuel, born Samantha Mozes, is the son of Nixon and her former partner, Danny Mozes. The two also share a 15-year-old son, Charles, while Nixon is also mom to 7-year-old son Max with her wife, Christine Marinoni.

Fans were quick to celebrate Nixon and her son with comments on the post. Debi Mazar wrote, "Bravo Seph & Cynthia !!"

Nixon opened up about how her kids felt about her campaign for New York governor while speaking with ET in March.

"I think they're excited on a certain level and dreading it on another," she revealed. "I think they are very proud. I think they are."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cynthia Nixon's Decision to Run for Governor Surprised Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker Praises Cynthia Nixon's Run For Governor (Exclusive)

Cynthia Nixon Reveals the One Iconic ‘Sex and the City’ Scene That Left Her ‘Devastated’

Related Gallery