Looking for a new crime thriller to binge? Cypher might just be the ticket.

Martin Dingle Wall, Brian Krause, and John Reardon, star in Cypher, a fast paced, action-packed show that puts viewers in the passenger seat alongside top FBI cryptanalyst Will Scott when he discovers a coded hit list, The Roku Channel promises.

Scott will have to navigate an underground ring of hackers, hit men and FBI agents all while facing the tight deadline of pursuing and capturing his latest targets. What's more, the cryptanalyst is struggling with trusting those closest to him, including his own family.

Watch the trailer for the new seven-episode series below.

Cypher will premiere March 19 on The Roku Channel and will be available to viewers completely for free.