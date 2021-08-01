DaBaby will no longer be performing at Lollapalooza or The Governors Ball. In the wake of his anti-LGBTQ comments, the rapper was dropped from his planned performances at Lollapalooza on Sunday and The Governors Ball on Monday. ET has reached out to DaBaby's rep for comment.

The news was revealed in a statement on Twitter on Sunday, which read, "​​Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight."

Young Thug will now perform at 9 p.m. on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4 p.m. on the T-Mobile Stage.

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

On Monday, The Governors Ball account posted a statement, saying, "Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discriminations of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good."

They also took DaBaby's name off the lineup, where he had been scheduled to perform on Friday, Sept. 24.

DaBaby sparked outrage at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last weekend, when made hateful comments about the LGBTQ community and those with HIV/AIDS. Massive backlash followed, including from artists like Madonna, Dua Lipa and Elton John.

He apologized on Tuesday after massive backlash, tweeting, "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾."

"But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you," he added. "Y’all business is y’all business."

RELATED CONTENT:

Madonna Addresses DaBaby's 'Hateful' LGBTQ Remarks: 'Know Your Facts'

DaBaby Apologizes for Anti-LGBTQ Remarks at Rolling Loud Fest

What's New on Hulu: Lollapalooza, 'Nine Perfect Strangers' and More