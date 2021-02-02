The performers for this year's Premio Lo Nuestro keep coming -- and it's going to be a star-studded show.

Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony and Maluma are just a few of the superstars set to take the stage at the awards show celebrating Latin music this month, joining previously-announced artists Anuel AA, Ozuna, CNCO and Natti Natasha.

DY and Anthony will perform their hit "De Vuelta Pa La Vuelta" for the first time on stage, while Maluma will debut his new songs off his album #7DJ (7 Days in Jamaica). Carlos Rivera will also perform, as will Evaluna, Mau y Ricky, and Ricardo Montaner, as well as Lenin Ramírez. Chesca and Prince Royce have also joined the lineup.

Anuel and Ozuna will give their first TV performance of their song, "Los Dioses." CNCO, meanwhile, will perform songs from their new album Déjà Vu.

Camilo, the third most-nominated artist of the night, will also take the stage, as will Los Ángeles Azules and Grupo Firme. Gloria Trevi will receive the Premio a la Trayectoria Award to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album, Tu Angel de la Guarda, and hit, "Pelo Suelto."

Premio Lo Nuestro 2021 will be hosted live by Chiquinquirá Delgado, Jose Ron and Yuri from the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, strict guidelines and restrictions will be followed by Univision, its production teams and the night's guests, in full compliance with local authorities and public health recommendations.

The 33rd annual awards ceremony will air on Thursday, Feb. 18 on Univision.

RELATED CONTENT:

2021 Premio Lo Nuestro Nominations: J Balvin and Maluma Lead -- See the List

2020 Latin GRAMMYs: Biggest Performances and Most Memorable Moments

2020 Premio Lo Nuestro: The Winners List

Premio Lo Nuestro 2020: Pitbull Reflects on Kobe Bryant's Legacy (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery