Dakota Fanning Shares Nearly Nude Pic Taken by Sister Elle

Dakota Fanning is stripping down for her latest Instagram pic.

The 25-year-old actress bares (almost) all in a photo posted to the social media platform on Thursday. In the snap, taken by her younger sister, Elle, Fanning sits in a sink, leaning into a mirror as she does her makeup. She wears nothing but G-string, and places a peach emoji over her derrière.

"Too far from the mirror? Get in the sink," Fanning captioned the racy shot, which earned comments from Thandie Newton, Frankie Shaw, Carole Radziwill and more.

"Ha ha thats where i always do my make up," Newton wrote.

During a 2017 interview with ET, Fanning opened up about choosing more adult roles -- but insisted it's not a calculated attempt to distance herself from her child star beginnings.

"That would be making choices to prove something to other people and I don't think you should ever make a choice for those reasons," she said. "I've always wanted to do something because it felt right to me and I felt that I was doing it for the right reason. And that wouldn't be the right reason. That would be making choices to make other people happy or to change perception, and that's just always felt disingenuous to me."

"Obviously I've grown up and learned and matured and, of course, I see things differently--obviously--but I think I still approach it with that kind of wonderful...I don't know. Naivety is the wrong word..." she continued. "I approach it from the place I always have, of just pure love."

