Dakota Johnson is not here for her famous parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, posting pictures of her from her childhood.
During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden Wednesday, Dakota spoke about her parents' love of Instagram and the throwback pics they share of her on social media.
"I don't like it, but I also don't go on social media, so I don't find out about it until it's really baked into the Internet, and somebody will send it to me like, ‘Oh, you were so ugly -- or you were so cute, when you had braces and a slicked back ponytail,'" Dakota shared after Corden asked if she liked them posting her photos.
"I become like a 12-year-old and I'm like, 'Mom, you can't do that. We've had this conversation so many times!,' the Lost Daughter actress added. "She doesn't care."
Dakota later recalled another time her mother embarrassed her growing up -- this time involving her childhood crush, Jonathan Taylor Thomas.
"My mom is the most amazing person, but she embarrasses me in front of a lot of people," she said. "Saw him in the airport and I was like, 'Oh my god, Mom' -- I think I was 8 -- 'Oh my god, Mom, it's him, it's really him.' I was like, 'We're gonna be married. We're gonna be together forever...We're the same. We love each other.'"
So what did Melanie do? She called the '90s heartthrob right on over. "I was across the airport behind a plant," Dakota admitted, before sharing that she tried her best "to be invisible."
Luckily, Dakota was able to dodge Jonathan, telling Corden that she put her all into blending in behind the small airport planter.
"It was obvious, I was very visible," she recalled. "I couldn't hide behind the plant...it wasn't like a tree."
For more on Dakota and her famous family, watch the video below.
