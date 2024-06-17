The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for their moment.

Ahead of the series premiere of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the stars of the new show sat down with ET to chat about bringing back a popular television series concept and hopefully getting the same treatment that Netflix's Cheer docuseries received.

"We're ready for what the people want," shared veteran DCC team member, Victoria Kalina, on the potential for doing more seasons depending on the popularity of the show.

Kalina and co-star Kelcey Wetterberg are both alums of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, the massively popular series that documented the audition process to become a DCC team member. The show, which ran on CMT for 16 seasons, came to an end in 2021.

Karley, Megan, Kelee, Reece, Kelcey, and Tori of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Kelli Finglass, Judy Trammell, and Jada, Victoria, Madeline, Sophy, Chandi, and Armani of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders attend Netflix Summer Break on May 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California - Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix

Newcomer Reece Allman told ET that while she is excited for the world to see the show and recognize all of the hard work that goes into being a member of one of the most infamous cheerleading teams in history, she still pinches herself over just being a Cowboy Cheerleader.

"It's so surreal -- I feel like that has been the word that I've kinda used all throughout this year. And I tell Kelcey and Victoria this all the time, that even just to be their teammate is such a huge honor."

She added of her co-stars and team members, "I got to watch them and see them just grow, see their dream come to life, so that has just been such a huge honor and privilege and I'm just so grateful to be here."

Reece Allman, Victoria Kalina, and Kelcey Wetterberg of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders attend Netflix Summer Break on May 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California - Joe Scarnici for Getty Images

Kelli Finglass, DCC's longtime director and a former pom-pom holder herself, shared that while many may be wondering why it was the right time to platform the team again, she thinks that the fans "have such an appetite for this show," and especially the new way that it is done.

"Knowing these ladies in our previous show, it was much more about the competition and people loved that. They loved seeing the judging -- they like to be judges, be critics," Finglass told ET. "But there's so much more to this group of women besides the actual competition and that is their real experiences and their lives beyond the audition."

While the original CMT series closely followed the process of the auditions to become a Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader, America's Sweethearts is more about the lives of the 36 team members both on and off the field, Netflix says.

The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders on stage with Queen's Brian May - Omar Vega/Getty Images

"America’s Sweethearts documents the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2023–24 season," the streaming service shared in a release earlier this year.

Finglass agrees, sharing that part of the reason she was eager to put cameras back on her team of three dozen women is that there is more story to be told on numerous levels.

"The audition ends in June, we have a season through December, January, February depending on playoffs. So the new tone is so that people already love the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, now they get to meet the individuals in a very intimate way," the team director stated.

Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager and the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders attend Halloween show on "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 29, 2021 in New York City - Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Judy Trammell, the team's choreographer, echoed Finglass' statement saying that above all else, she is excited for fans to get a better look at the team.

"The past show, it stops at auditions and who was cut and here's the 36 women [that made the team] but it didn't show -- like she said -- the things we would do the rest of the year -- the USO Tours, the Veterans' Hospital visits, the children hospital visits," Trammell shared. "We do so much more than has ever been seen."

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders drops on Netflix June 20.

