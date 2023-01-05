Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Thursday, the Bills shared an update on Hamlin's health via Twitter. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the tweet reads. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

The statement concluded, "We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

Additionally, Hamlin's agent, Rob Butler, told CNN on Thursday that the athlete is awake and has been holding hands with family in the hospital.

The Bills also shared an update about Hamlin on Wednesday, in which they further revealed that the 24-year-old NFL star is showing signs of improvement since suffering a cardiac arrest during the game.

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the team's tweet read on Wednesday. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

Butler also shared an update on Wednesday, telling ET, "Damar is still in ICU, but we are seeing progress. Definitely appreciate the outpour of support from so many different people across the country. Thank you for all the prayers."

Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight.



During the first quarter of Monday's matchup, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and both men appeared to be uninjured following the tackle. However, shortly thereafter, Hamlin appeared to stumble and collapse on the field. He was swiftly attended to by medical personnel, who reportedly gave the athlete CPR on the field. He was also placed on a stretcher, given oxygen and taken to the hospital via ambulance. NFL commissioner Robert Goodell announced the postponement of the game. The NFL also released a statement confirming that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.

Per Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, the DB is receiving treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, had to be resuscitated twice and has been on a ventilator to help with his breathing after sustaining damage to his lungs following Monday night's tackle.

Hamlin's teammates and family remain hopeful for his recovery, with the football star receiving support from both the Bills and the Bengals, who they faced off on the field with. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addressed Hamlin's recovery and Monday night's game during a press conference on Wednesday, and said he and the Bengals are "pulling" for Hamlin.

"Certainly, we’re pulling for Damar," Taylor said. "Hoping for the most positive outlook and looking forward to him seeing all the support he’s getting from his team, his community, people around the league, his family. That will be a great day when he’s able to see that."

Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks to the media.

In addition to sharing his support for Hamlin, Taylor also praised the medical staff who were on-hand during the game, as well as the officials, who stopped play to assess the situation.

"All the medical professionals that were involved. The Bills trainers, the Bills doctors, our trainers, our doctors, the paramedics, the emergency response team -- they were on it, they were composed," the Bengals' coach shared. "It was obviously a complicated situation on the field that everybody was trying to process, and for me personally, being down there and seeing the composure that everybody involved had."

Taylor said the medical staff were not only prepared but also gave Hamlin the best chance at making it through the scary incident.

"So that was well done by all them, and I was really impressed and thankful for the work they put in to be ready for moments like that, and the way that they handled it was important, I think, for everybody to see," he continued.

Taylor went on to thank the University of Cincinnati Medical Center hospital for their treatment of Hamlin and providing the football player and his family the privacy needed as he fights to recover from his cardiac arrests and complications he suffered following Monday night's game.

As for when the game will be rescheduled between the two teams, the NFL announced Tuesday that Bills vs. Bengals matchup will not be rescheduled for this week.

