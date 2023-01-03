After suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Damar Hamlin's spokesperson said that the athlete is fighting.

"I can’t speak specifically on his medical condition," Jordon Rooney, the Buffalo Bills safety’s rep toldGood Morning America on Tuesday. "I will say he’s fighting. He’s a fighter."

Last night, following the on-field medical emergency, Rooney offered an update. "His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat," he tweeted Monday night. "They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them." In response to his tweets, the spokesperson told GMA that he wanted to offer information to avoid any confusion.

"In the moment there needed to be some clarity that he was awake at that time, now he’s sedated" Rooney said. "The family is in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute by minute, hour by hour."

As for the family, Rooney said, "His family is a remarkable group of people. They’re strong/ They’re supportive. They're obviously very worried. Damar is very close with his family."

While fans of both teams have arrived to show support at the hospital, Rooney noted privacy for the family is a top priority.

"I think what’s most important is to give the family their privacy," he said. "I think it’s tough when you see someone on TV or you watch them play a sport, you don’t view them as a human at times. This is a human being -- his family is going through a lot right now. I just think it’s important to remember that this is a person and his family is trying to work through everything."

On Tuesday, Hamlin's family released an official statement -- shared by Rooney.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support show to Damar during this challenging time," the statement read. "We are deeply move by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country."

The family's statement went on to thank the medical professionals who assisted after the incident. "We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done."

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

Hamlin's family statement ended with a request for more prayers and a note that further updates would be provided as they come in.

"Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us," the statement read. "Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them. Thank you, The Hamlin Family."

During the first quarter of Monday's match-up, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and both men appeared to be uninjured following the tackle. However, shortly after, Hamlin appeared to stumble and collapse on the field.

He was swiftly attended to by medical personnel, who reportedly gave the athlete CPR on the field.

Update on Damar:



His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.



We will provide updates as we have them. — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

He was also placed on a stretcher, given oxygen and taken to the hospital via ambulance.

NFL commissioner Robert Goodell announced the postponement of the game. The NFL also released a statement confirming that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

Since the medical emergency, fans have been offering support to Hamlin by donating to his The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive GoFund Me page. So far, the donations have already far surpassed its $2,500 goal with nearly $4 million raised.

