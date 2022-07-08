Damian Lewis Steps Out With Alison Mosshart a Year After Wife Helen McCrory's Death
Damian Lewis and rock singer Alison Mosshart are giving off a major new couple alert.
The Band of Brothers star and the lead singer for The Kills were spotted Wednesday hanging out at The House of KOKO's inaugural summer party in London. The Billions star was holding a drink and Mosshart had her arm around him as they both smiled for the camera. It's not the first time they've hung out, though.
Just last month, they attended a fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign in London. The apparent relationship comes some 15 months after Lewis' longtime wife, Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory, tragically died after a battle with breast cancer.
Neither Lewis nor Mosshart have confirmed the relationship, but Mosshart's mother, Vivian, spoke to the Daily Mail earlier this week and seemingly confirmed the acclaimed actor and singer are an item.
"I don't know how much flak I'm going to get for all of this, but of course we are excited for her," Vivian told the Daily Mail. "They have mutual friends. I don't know exactly how they met, but I'm fine with it. If she's happy, we are happy. I'm yet to meet him, but certainly I'd like to."
Lewis and McCrory -- best known for her role as Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise -- were married for 14 years and they share two teenage children.
Back in January, Lewis spoke publicly for the first time since McCrory's death, and dedicated a poem in her honor at the National Theatre in London. Both of Lewis' children were among the 1,000 or so guests at the event.
During an interview with The Sunday Times, Lewis revealed that it was McCrory who, with her sense of humor still ever so present, urged him to find someone after her death.
"She said to us from her bed, 'I want daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them. You must all love again. Love isn't possessive, but you know, Damian, try at least to get through the funeral without snogging someone.'"
