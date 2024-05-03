Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are finally working together. And it's been 10 long years in the making.

The comedy father-son duo spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier on Thursday for the CBS Schedule Reveal Celebration at the Paramount Studios Lot in Los Angeles, California, where Wayans called the partnership "amazing" while jokingly explaining why it took so long.

"I've been trying to do this for about 10 years now," Wayans said. "But [Wayans Jr.'s] people didn't think I was ready yet. But it's been in the making. We've been talking about it for a while and it just finally kind of came together."

Wayans and Wayans Jr. are teaming up for the new CBS sitcom Poppa's House, in which Wayans stars as a "legendary talk radio host and happily divorced 'Poppa.'" Poppa "has his point of view changed at work when a new female co-host (Essence Atkins) is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband."

Kevin Hench will serve as the executive producer. He also co-wrote the pilot with Wayans. Wayans and Wayans Jr. will also co-executive produce. Wayans Jr.'s Two Shakes Entertainment will oversee the project.

Damon Wayans, Essence Atkins, Tetona Jackson and Damon Wayans, Jr. attend the CBS New Fall Schedule Celebration at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on May 2, 2024. - Getty

Wayans Jr. knows all too well that not only working with his legendary father is a blessing, but the same goes for being his son, who happens to be a spitting image of his father.

"It's weird, 'cause even FaceTiming with him I'm like, 'Wow, we look a lot alike,'" Wayans Jr. said. "It's strange, like, if someone makes a voodoo doll out of me you're getting hurt, too."

Wayans laughed at the notion, but then shot back that his son may soon inherit his bald head image. Wayans Jr. is not so sure. But it's this kind of banter fans can expect from their new show.

"There's definitely gonna be a lot of fun," Wayans said. "And my goal is to make him laugh and his goal is to make me laugh. And when we make each other laugh, then it's infectious."

Poppa's House will air Monday nights this fall on CBS.

