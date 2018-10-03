Damon Wayans Says He's Quitting 'Lethal Weapon'

Damon Wayans says he's done with Lethal Weapon.

In an interview with Electronic Urban Report, Wayans announced that he plans on quitting Fox's action drama after production on the 13-episode third season, which kicked off Sept. 25, wraps in December. ET has reached out to Fox for comment.

"I am going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13 [episodes]," the 58-year-old actor said in the video interview posted Wednesday. "I don't know what they're planning, but that's what I'm planning."

Wayans cited his age, being diabetic and "16-hour days," as primary reasons for his decision to leave the Warner Bros. TV-produced series. When asked by the interviewer if he was "over it," Wayans confirmed that he was "done." "Like Murtaugh said, 'I'm too old for this,'" he said, emphasizing again that he wasn't kidding. "I've given them enough time to find a replacement."

Asked what he'll be doing next after Lethal Weapon, Wayans said, "I'm going to return to the stage and try and find my smile again."

"You have to look yourself in the eye and go, 'Who are you?' It can't all be about work," Wayans said. "I'm from a big family, a loving family and I haven't seen them. All of the family gatherings, I'm too tired or I can't because it conflicts with work. My grandkids... I've been missing recitals and graduations and to me, it's not worth it. There's a better way to live life."

Wayans' announcement comes after a rocky few months for Lethal Weapon, which Fox renewed for a 13-episode third season earlier this year. In May, former co-lead Clayne Crawford, who played Murtaugh's partner, Riggs, was fired after being reprimanded multiple times for his on-set behavior. Seann William Scott joined the series in July as Crawford's replacement, playing Murtaugh's new partner, Wesley Cole.

Lethal Weapon is a TV remake of the buddy cop movie franchise with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The series follows a pair of mismatched cops, Roger Murtaugh (Wayans), an aging detective with a family, and Wesley Cole (Scott), a former CIA operative who navigates a new partnership with Murtaugh as he adjusts to life in Los Angeles.

