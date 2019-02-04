Legion is coming to a close.

The Marvel TV series will end after its upcoming third season, FX confirmed at its Winter Television Critics Association press day on Monday. It was always creator Noah Hawley's intention to conclude the series after season three; he told reporters that it was a "natural place" to bring David Haller's (Dan Stevens) story to a close.

"Endings are what give stories meaning. I said last year, I’ve never done a second season of anything. I always thought of this as a complete story with a beginning, middle and end," he explained. "This felt like a natural place to end it."

Legion, an offshoot of the X-Men franchise, debuted in 2017, following David, a man with a history of psychiatric issues, which later lead to his discovery that he has mutant powers.

"What the show is following is this cycle of mental illness," Hawley said, explaining how the series has documented David's "lowest point" in his schizophrenia diagnosis, him getting "balanced out" and his continued journey in season three.

Stevens agreed that the upcoming third season was a good place to end his character's journey, as David has crossed the line between hero and villain over the course of the show.

"Great stories have endings. They don’t just stop. When Noah first discussed the story with me, I knew where it was going," he said. "I really like the way this twisted rainbow is emerging."

"We haven’t shot the very final episodes yet. There’s definitely a destination David wants to get to, and I think those will neatly coincide," Stevens added.

As for what's in store for fans in season three, Hawley teased there might be some time travel involved. "I see Legion as a grown-up show for children and a children’s show for adults," he shared. "I feel like it’s a show about people who have all been defined in some ways as abnormal by society, and struggle to redefine themselves."

Legion, also starring Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza and Jean Smart, returns to FX in June.

