Danai Gurira is opening up about bidding farewell to Michonne.

On Monday, The Walking Dead had their season 10 premiere in Los Angeles, where ET Live's Tanner Thomason caught up with the 41-year-old actress, who discussed how difficult it is for her to leave the hit show after eight years.

"I always look at it as TWD forever in my mind," she shared of her bond with the cast and crew. "We love each other. I'm part of a family. It never ends. I'll never leave this family. That's how I hold it in my heart."

Fans learned that she would be leaving the show in July when she discussed her departure at Comic-Con, which Gurira explained on Monday was a big moment for her.

"It's really what I shared at Comic-Con with the fans, which was really the key place to share it with all those amazing fans who devote themselves to coming and spend time with us every year," she said. "And where I really felt the first embrace from what the TWD family meant was there, seven, eight years ago."

"So, it was very difficult to tell that to the audience and I struggled through it because it wasn't an easy decision to make, but it was time for me to start exploring other aspects of what I do as a storyteller," she added.

When asked if she's filmed her last scene, she responded, "I don't know if I can tell you that!"

However, she added: "I’ll just say that I’ve had an amazing time. I love the arc that [Michonne] got to take. And the way that she gets to exit the show is really special."

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

