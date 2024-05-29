'Dance Moms' Star Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Kelly Hyland is battling breast cancer. In a new interview, the Dance Moms alum revealed her recent diagnosis, which came just months after she received a clean mammogram.

"The first red flag was my significant weight loss," Kelly, 53, told E! News. "I lost enough that others noticed and would ask for my dieting hacks, but there was nothing I had changed in my day-to-day to cause the loss."

When she found a lump in her breast, the reality star made an appointment with her doctor.

"I booked myself a mammogram," she said. "I had just had one done eight months prior and the results came back clean. However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not, it came back showing a mass."

Not only that, but the malignant tumor was diagnosed as invasive carcinoma stage 1, grade 3, a fast-moving form of cancer.

"I went from clean results to a malignant mass in eight months," Kelly said. "I was shocked that it had grown that quickly and scared of the battle I knew I was about to face."

After learning the news, Kelly got on joint a call with her three kids -- Dance Moms alums Brooke, 26, and Paige, 23, and son Josh, 25 -- for "a very hard conversation."

aige Hyland, Kelly Hyland and Brooke Hyland attend 'Dance Moms: The Reunion' premiere event in April 2024. - Bonnie Biess/Getty Images for Lifetime

Paige also spoke to the outlet, and recalled the devastating conversation.

"As soon as she told us the bad news, I felt like I was in shock and then quickly hit with a whirlwind of emotions. Not only was I scared, I was angry, sad, and confused why this would happen to someone as amazing as my mother," Paige said. "We lost my Nana to cancer in 2019, so I understood the long road we had ahead of us and it pained me to imagine my mother having to endure that same feeling."

Brooke echoed her sister's thoughts, telling the outlet, "We watched my Nana battle cancer for years so I knew that we were at the start of a very long and challenging road. I hated that I had to watch another important person in my life go through it."

Despite feeling "speechless and scared" initially, Josh said, "I feel very hopeful that it is only at stage one, I feel like she caught it quickly. I know my mom is strong enough to get through this." Brooke knows that her mom is strong too, expressing, "I am confident that she will come out on top of this." As for her treatment, Kelly is set to go through chemotherapy, surgery and radiation. Amid her treatment, Kelly is continuing work on her podcasts, Dear Dance Mom... and Back to the Barre, both of which she hosts with fellow Dance Moms alums. "They have been extremely supportive and are willing to film around my treatment schedule and how I'm feeling," Kelly said. "I'm very lucky to have such great friends and a flexible job that allows me keep some normalcy during all of this." As she thinks about her challenging journey ahead, it's Kelly's kids that inspire her to continue to fight. "My children get me through the hard moments," Kelly said. "I keep telling myself that I need to be strong for them. I want to get healthy and onto the other side of this, so I can be there with my kids on their wedding days, to hold their children, and for every next step in their lives." The news comes the same month that Dance Moms was back in the spotlight for its Lifetime reunion, Dance Moms: The Reunion. Before the gang got back together, ET spoke with Paige and Brooke about their tumultuous time on the reality series, which came to an end when Kelly got into a physical altercation with their dance instructor, Abby Lee Miller. "I think we both wanted to get off the show, so I think we feel bad that our mom is holding that guilt," Paige told ET. "We look at her as an amazing mom who was fighting to do what we wanted."

