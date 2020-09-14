Dancing With the Stars fans better 🎶 take a chance to recognize that this 🎶 season 29 mirrorball trophy could be Johnny Weir's!

The 36-year-old Olympic figure skater absolutely slayed his first routine during the show's premiere night on Monday, delivering a powerful performance to "Buttons" by The Pussycat Dolls.

Weir and his pro partner, Britt Stewart, danced a Cha Cha, pulling out all the stops with some high kicks, plenty of hip action and amazing energy.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough were all amazed by the performance, with Tonioli crediting his "wonderful lyrical quality."

"I feel like you should have been on this show years ago," added Weir. "Well done!"

Weir and Stewart received a total score of 18/30.

Speaking to ET ahead of the premiere, Weir explained why he said yes to doing Dancing With the Stars this season.

"Right now, it's so important for our world to start healing. It's filled with fear and stress and panic. So if I can bring even a little bit of joy or laughter, or tears of happiness to people, for a few minutes every week? That's why I decided to do Dancing With the Stars."



"I want to entertain people," he continued. "That's what I do, that's why I was put on this earth and I think that that's the best thing I can do right now, with my skill set, to take people on this journey with me. I'm so excited to try something new and different."

