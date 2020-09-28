'Dancing With the Stars' Week 3: ET Is Live Blogging Disney Night -- Live Updates!
Dancing With the Starsreturned on Monday for the third week of competition, and the stars are paying tribute to the House of Mouse!
After the season's first elimination last week, 14 celebs and their pro partners are still duking it out for the mirrorball trophy as they hit the stage to show off their moves in a series of Disney-themed dances.
As Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge and score the performances -- and new host Tyra Banks adds her own commentary to the competition -- ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best dances, emotional moments and most shocking scores.
The show kicked off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ETis bringing you all the highlights in real time with our live blog coverage below!
Tyra Goes Minnie Mouse5:02 PM:
Tyra is really getting into the spirit of the night!
Rocking a red and white polkadot dress, the new host is paying tribute to Minnie Mouse with a fun, glam gown and some trademark Minnie ears.
The Most Magical Ballroom on Earth5:00 PM:
Disney Night is already here on this season of DWTS, and the world couldn't be more excited!
Every season, Disney Night provides some of the competition's most memorable performances, and this time around we've got a lot to be excited about.
Hopefully, some contestants will be able to pull out all the stops, because someone's going home at the end, and no one wants to be the person eliminated on Disney Night. It's just a real bummer.
Last week, fans had to bid farewell to NBA legend Charles Oakley and his pro partner, Emma Slater. The pair was eliminated after the judges had to choose between them and Tiger King's Carole Baskin and her partner, Pasha Pashkov.
Oakley and Slater were tied for the lowest scores of the week, while Baskin and Pashkov had shown remarkable improvement from their first week. The big cat activist's dedication to developing her dance skills earned enough appreciation from the judges to earn their votes to stay.
Check out the video below for more on this season of Dancing With the Stars.
RELATED CONTENT:
'DWTS': Carole Baskin On Being Told Dancing Was a 'Sin' Growing Up
Tyra Banks Addresses 'DWTS' Criticism and Shuts Down Haters
Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten on Their 'DWTS' Mishap (Exclusive)
Related Gallery