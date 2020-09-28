Dancing With the Starsreturned on Monday for the third week of competition, and the stars are paying tribute to the House of Mouse!

After the season's first elimination last week, 14 celebs and their pro partners are still duking it out for the mirrorball trophy as they hit the stage to show off their moves in a series of Disney-themed dances.

As Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge and score the performances -- and new host Tyra Banks adds her own commentary to the competition -- ET is following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best dances, emotional moments and most shocking scores.

The show kicked off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ETis bringing you all the highlights in real time with our live blog coverage below!

Last week, fans had to bid farewell to NBA legend Charles Oakley and his pro partner, Emma Slater. The pair was eliminated after the judges had to choose between them and Tiger King's Carole Baskin and her partner, Pasha Pashkov.

Oakley and Slater were tied for the lowest scores of the week, while Baskin and Pashkov had shown remarkable improvement from their first week. The big cat activist's dedication to developing her dance skills earned enough appreciation from the judges to earn their votes to stay.

Check out the video below for more on this season of Dancing With the Stars.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

‘Dancing With the Stars’: Derek Hough Explains His New Role This Season This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS': Carole Baskin On Being Told Dancing Was a 'Sin' Growing Up

Tyra Banks Addresses 'DWTS' Criticism and Shuts Down Haters

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten on Their 'DWTS' Mishap (Exclusive)

Related Gallery