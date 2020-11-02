It's "Use Your Vote" night on Dancing With the Stars, and ET will be live blogging all of the biggest moments from Monday's show!

Only eight couples now remain in the competition after news broke early Monday that Jeannie Mai abruptly had to exit the competition due to a health concern that required immediate attention. ET has learned that The Real co-host underwent surgery and is resting.

"It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS," Jeannie shared in a statement to ET. "My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here."

"The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come," the statement continued. "I can't thank my partner Brandon [Armstrong] enough for being so supportive and believing in me. I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!"

Following the announcement from ABC, host Tyra Banks confirmed to ET that tonight's scheduled double elimination will no longer happen -- only one of the eight remaining couples will go home.

"There are a lot of little, tiny changes that the team alerted me on," Tyra explained. "They're a very good team and so when something happens, they adjust. Of course, this is not an easy adjustment because emotionally we're all just like, 'Whoa.' But they're gonna make it work."

Despite Jeannie's shocking exit, Tyra hopes to still bring some fun to the show with... *drumroll* her fashion! The host exclusively gave ET a sneak peek look at the Rihanna-inspired outfit she'll be wearing when the dance competition show kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

"My first look is so much I had to rehearse it before the rehearsal," Tyra teased. "It is so much, I almost killed it. I almost said, 'Cut the dress ... we should not wear this until the finale.' It is so beautiful, it's so spectacular, I'm like, 'I think it's too soon for it.' We had the director on the stage, the stage manager, the stylist, we all [talked] about it, like, 'Should we or shouldn't we?' because this is a lot."

"It's yellow, my favorite color, and I know you guys are gonna think Rihanna. So maybe this is the cousin dress to the Met Gala dress that she wore," Tyra continued, referencing the iconic yellow gown and cape the singer wore to fashion's biggest night out in 2015. "And we kind of look alike too, me and Rihanna. So I'm sure there's going to be a lot of side-by-side on the internet."

Another fashion secret? Tyra told ET she plans to wear a more comfortable shoe under the dress to avoid any live wardrobe malfunctions!

"Big secret, I'm going to have on sneakers, not high heels, and it is allowing me to do those stairs in grace.. even though I could run a mile in that dress if I had to," she said, laughing.

Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Monday to hear more from Tyra and the season 29 DWTS contestants (check your local listings here). And stay tuned right here to ETonline as we live blog "Use Your Vote" Night, starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS': Tyra Banks on How Jeannie Mai's Exit Will Affect the Show

Jeannie Mai's 'DWTS' Partner Posts Sweet Message After Her Abrupt Exit

Jeannie Mai Hospitalized, Exits 'DWTS' Early Over Health Concerns

‘DWTS’: Tyra Banks Dishes on Rumors of ‘Housewives’ Ban and ‘Coyote Ugly’ Sequel Update (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery