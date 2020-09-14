Dancing With the Stars returns Monday night, with a lot of new faces and big changes! With Tyra Banks hosting, Derek Hough behind the judges' table, and an eclectic cast of contestants, we're following along for the whole two-hour season 29 debut to break down all the best dances and the most surprising moments.

In the first season since since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, fans are seeing a whole new ballroom and a new, safety-focused production that's quite a bit different from anything we've seen before. Meanwhile, longtime host Len Goodman will not be in the studio -- as he's currently in London amid the pandemic -- but will be joining remotely to lend his ballroom expertise.

This season also features an excited cast of 15 new celebs who will hit the dance floor to take on routines they've never tried before. The new field of stars includes Cheer's Monica Aldama, big cat activist Carole Baskin, Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, NFL star Vernon Davis, Disney channel star Skai Jackson, Anne Heche, Justina Machado, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Jeannie Mai, Nelly, Catfish host Nev Schulman, reality star Chrishell Stause, Olympian Johnny Weir, NBA pro Charles Oakley and Jesse Metcalfe.

The battle for the Mirrorball trophy kicked off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET is bringing you all the highlights in real time.

Check out the video to hear more about this season's stellar, star-studded cast and the biggest changes from Dancing With the Stars' new host!

