Dancing With the Starsis back for Season 31, on its new home on Disney+, and the familiar show felt largely unchanged in its new modified, commercial-free format that gave more time for the dances and the judges' feedback.

Returning host Tyra Banks was joined by new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro -- as well as returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli -- as they saw a new slate of celebs hit the dance floor for their debut performances.

With the theme of Premiere Night Party, the slate of 16 celeb-pro couples brought their best to the dance floor with numbers set to the stars' favorite party songs. Some performances, as expected, fell a bit flat, while others wowed the judges and earned some impressive scores.

Here's a look at some of the best numbers of the night, and the celebs who are already leading the pack as front runners in the race for the Mirrorball trophy.



Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

The celebrated singer and Broadway star kicked off Season 31 in style with a fun, energetic performance that delighted the crowd and set the bar high for the rest of the night.

Style of Dance: Cha-cha

Song: "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" by Whitney Houston

Judges' Feedback: "It was clean, it was clear, it was precise... and I thought you did a fantastic job," Len shared.

"That was fantastic. What a way to start season 31... well done!" Derek added.

Final Score (Carrie Ann, Len, Derek, Bruno): 26 (7, 6, 6, 7)



Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

The actor, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning family drama CODA, took to the stage with enthusiasm and a lime green ensemble for a fun performance alongside his pro partner. Daniel, who is deaf from birth, impressed the judges with his number, and inspiring dedication.

Style of Dance: Tango

Song: "Barbra Streisand" by Duck Sauce

Judges' Feedback: "You are a magnetic performer, I couldn't take my eyes off of you," Bruno marveled. "Your focus is unbelievable, your lines are beautiful your power is all there, you can do anything you want."

Final Score: 27 (7, 6, 7, 7)



Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

I think we can all agree that Wayne Brady and Witney Carson are finalists. #DWTSpic.twitter.com/Fks9VbsoRh — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) September 20, 2022

Is there any sort of performing Wayne Brady can't do? He's already won The Masked Singer back in season 2, and after Monday's debut performance, many fans feel he's a shoo-in to be a finalist of this season of DWTS. Add in his heartstring-tugging story about doing the show in memory of his late grandmother, and it's a perfect storm of talent and emotion that could take him all the way.

Style of Dance: Cha-cha

Song: "She's a Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked)" by Carl Carlton

Judges' Feedback: "I've got to say, that was the most watchable dance of the night so far," Len praised.

"Find the balance between charisma, performance and technique and you're going to be a force to be reckoned with," Derek shared.

Final Score: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)



Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Team Gleb and Shangela! The first drag queen on Dancing With The Stars nailed it. Living for the first male pairing cause representation matters!#DWTS#rpdrpic.twitter.com/Vz691qFpYH — Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) September 20, 2022

Making history on the show as the first drag performer, Shangela didn't disappoint with a fun, exciting number that showed off her personality and charisma while also showcasing her talent and skill.

Style of Dance: Salsa

Song: "When I Grow Up" by The Pussycat Dolls

Final Score: 28 ( 7, 7, 7, 7)



Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Gabby is, of course, a dancing queen#DWTSpic.twitter.com/NRLr9A6fWh — Ellys Gone Fishing (@TVPartyPlanner) September 20, 2022

Whenever a Bachelor Nation star hits the dance floor, they always seem to pull out an amazing performance and wow the judges, and Gabby kept that trend coming with a fun number that excited the judges and got the audience on their feet and cheering.

Style of Dance: Jive

Song: "As It Was" by Harry Styles

Final Score: 28 ( 7, 7, 7, 7)



Selma Blair & Sasha Farber

I almost cried seeing Selma Blair dance! It was so inspirational… especially for others who have MS or any other invisible illness! It truly touched my heart!!!! God bless! 🥹💙 #DWTSpic.twitter.com/PRYZRY6rCD — Harshan Kapoor 🇨🇦 (@Harshan_94) September 20, 2022

Selma Blair's heartfelt and emotional number on Monday brought tears to the eyes of everyone in the studio and would have done so, even without Blair's challenges with MS and her inspiring determination. The ethereal number was delicate and powerful and left the judges in awe.

Style of Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: "The Time of My Life" by David Cook

Final Score: 28 ( 7, 7, 7, 7)



Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

While some critics may point out that Charli has a great deal of dance experience that other stars might not have, there's no denying that the show saved the best for last. With some skillful choreography from Mark Ballas, their debut number was sensational and a sign of impressive routines to come.

Style of Dance: Cha-cha

Song: "Savage (Major Lazer Remix)" by Megan Thee Stallion

Final Score: 32 ( 8, 8, 8, 8)



The First Elimination

While many seasons in the past have opted to not kick anyone off on the first night, DWTS went a different direction this time around and drew first blood at the end of night one.

The two couples in the bottom were among the lowest scoring of the night: Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov -- who earned a total score of 20 for their tango -- as well as Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd, who earned an 18 for their Cha-cha. Technically, the lowest scoring couple was Vinny Guadagnino and first-time pro Koko Iwasaki, who nabbed a disappointing for their Salsa. However, they earned enough viewer votes to stay in the game.

The judges cast their vote for who should stay to dance another day, and the vote was unanimous in favor of Teresa and Pasha, meaning Jason and Peta get sent packing after just one performance.



Dancing With the Stars streams live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

