'Dancing With the Stars' Sets Season 31 Premiere Date With Move to Disney Plus
Derek Hough on 'Dancing With the Stars' 'Bold and Brave' Move to…
Keke Palmer Teases 'Nope' and Reacts to Jennifer Lopez & Ben Aff…
Demi Lovato Goes Full Punk in 'Substance' Music Video
Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Show Off Her Impressive Dance Skills
Naomi Judd Doesn't Name Daughters Ashley and Wynonna in Will
Ashley Judd Reveals She Discovered Mom Naomi After Death
Tyler Perry on What Oprah Is Like as a Godmother to His Nearly 3…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Unsealed Court Docs Unveil Potentia…
Jo Koy on His ‘Next Chapter’ and Having Support From His Ex Chel…
'RHOBH': Sutton Stracke Responds to Erika Jayne Digs and Lisa Ri…
Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Why Her Marriage to Jay Cutler …
Candace Cameron Bure Explains JoJo Siwa TikTok Drama
Leslie Grace Talks ‘Batgirl’ and the Surprising Way She Learned …
Angelina Jolie Delivers Tearful Speech With 17-Year-Old Daughter…
New 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Featurette Promises …
Nick Cannon on Expecting More Kids and His 'Fairy Tale' Memories…
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid,' Dead at 95
Ne-Yo On Nearly Getting Divorced, How He Saved His Marriage, And…
Demi Lovato Says She No Longer Talks to Selena Gomez, Wilmer Val…
Dancing With the Stars is returning for its 31st season this year, and is bringing all the fun dancing action to Disney+.
The entertainment studio's streaming platform announced the premiere date for the reality dancing competition series during the virtual Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Wednesday, and revealed exactly when fans will get a chance to see a whole new slate of stars duke it out on the dance floor for the Mirrorball Trophy.
Hosted by Tyra Banks and newcomer (and former DWTS champion) Alfonso Ribeiro, season 31 of DWTS is slated to kick off Sept. 19!
Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all set to return to guide and score a whole new yet-to-be-announced group of celebs and their pro partners.
Meanwhile, Disney+ also announced the premiere dates for their other upcoming shows and series set to hit the platform later this year:
August 18 -- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Notably, this Marvel series was first set to come out Aug. 17, but was pushed back one day, with new episodes set to release on Thursdays.
September 8 -- Growing Up, as well as Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory.
September 19 - Super/Natural
September 28 - The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, season 2. Josh Duhamel has joined the cast for season 2, following the departure of season 1 star Emilio Estevez.
For more on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, check out the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tom Bergeron Reacts to Alfonso Ribeiro Becoming a Host on 'DWTS'
Alfonso Ribeiro to Co-Host 'DWTS' Alongside Tyra Banks
Sharna Burgess Reunites With 'DWTS' Friends at Her Baby Shower: PICS
Erin Andrews on 'DWTS' Moving to Disney+ After She's Cut From Show