Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He's Not in 'Black Panther' Sequel (Exclusive)

Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning to the MCU for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actor, who played W'Kabi in the first Black Panther film in 2018, confirmed the news to ET on Wednesday, sharing that scheduling conflicts did not allow him to join the sequel's production.

"I'm not in it," he shares with ET's Rachel Smith. "I was filming Nope. ... I was always in prep and then the call came, and I wasn't able to do it."

Kaluuya clarified, however, that there's no hard feelings between him and the franchise, and that he's excited to see how Wakanda Forever pays tribute to late star Chadwick Boseman, who died unexpectedly in August 2020 after a private battle with cancer.

"It's love, man, but also, I've heard things and I know that they're gonna do Chad an incredible, incredible, incredible service, so that's what I really care about," he adds. "I can't wait to watch it."

Kaluuya and Nope co-star Keke Palmer spoke with ET at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, where a set from the movie, the western town Jupiter's Claim, has been recreated as part of the theme park's Studio Tour ride.

"Jupiter's Claim has a really cool story in Nope," Palmer teases. "I don't want to give too much away about it, but Steven Yeun['s character] has a great connection to this place, and I think people are going to like the universe that it explores."

Nope reunites Kaluuya with director Jordan Peele for another mysterious adventure, following their breakout moment with 2017's Get Out. Peele hasn't been stingy with his praise for the performer, calling his leading man his "favorite actor" and the De Niro to his Scorsese in the past.

"It's flattering, 'cause I respect him so much as a filmmaker and as a voice, and also as an actor," Kaluuya says of the praise. "You forget, like, Jordan is an incredible actor."

"But like with all compliments, you accept it, love, and then you act cool," he continues, noting that he tries not to let the compliments affect his work with Peele. "The work, like, don't let it get to you, 'cause you can't do anything with that, you know what I mean?... I am playing this guy. I am trying to talk to you, and this is what I mean in this moment."

In Nope, Kaluuya and Palmer play a brother-sister duo, who encounter paranormal activity on their ranch in an isolated western town. They shared with ET that the familial roles felt "natural" to them, with Kaluuya praising Palmer as "a very generous performer."

"I always feel like, in a scene, she wants the best for me and I want the best for her," he explains, with agreement from his co-star. "It's like, 'OK, so what makes sense for this scene? How do we vibe out?' We really cared about making joyous moments between them, and having those moments where a brother and sister -- or brother and brother or sister and sister -- go, 'That's like me!'"

Nope is in theaters July 22. See more on the upcoming thriller in the video below.

