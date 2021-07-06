Young Hollywood is mourning the death of actor and model Daniel Mickelson. Daniel's sister and fellow model, Meredith Mickelson, took to Instagram Monday to reveal that her brother died over the Fourth of July weekend. He was 23.

"My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth," the model wrote next to a photo of her and Daniel as children. "There's no words that can do him justice that I could write. To know him was to love him. He was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life."

Details on what led to Daniel's death have yet to be revealed.

Stars like Jordyn Woods and Patrick Schwarzenegger commented and offered support and condolences to Meredith and her family, writing, "Praying for you," while model Amelia Gray Hamlin wrote, "I love you forever daniel."

Paris Hilton and Kaia Gerber took to their Instagram Stories to pay tribute to their friend, Daniel.

"You were such a light," Hilton wrote next to a black-and-white photo of her partying alongside the young actor. "So sad to hear this bro. RIP."

Gerber said "the world won't be the same" without the 23-year-old.

"I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other," she wrote alongside a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Daniel. "I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time."

She continued, "I wish I was still sitting on my bathroom floor FaceTiming you, because that was the only place I had wifi and I never wanted to miss a call from you. Thank you for being the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. It won't be the same without you here. I love you Daniel."

Daniel's girlfriend, Maddie Haley, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late boyfriend. The couple had just celebrated their one-year anniversary in May.

"I don’t want this to be real. Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now. Last night I lost my best friend in the whole world. I feel like my hearts been ripped out of my chest. Daniel you were the kindest person I have ever met. You lit up every room with your contagious smile and never failed to make anyone happy. There wasn’t one day that went by where you didn’t go out of your way to make me feel special and loved," the Auburn University student wrote alongside a slideshow of photos and videos of her and Daniel. "I wish I could call you right now and hear you tell me everything is going to be okay. I wish my plans to spend the rest of my life with you weren’t stripped away from me like this. I wish I could tell you how much I love you and I wish I got the chance to say goodbye. I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this but I’m going to be strong for you because I know it’s what you would have wanted. Everything I do now is for you. Now I have a guardian angel by my side for the rest of my life. I am going to make you so proud. I love you forever babe. 07/04/21."

Daniel appeared in the 2019 film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man as well as the series Mani. He was also the founder of clothing brand Kids Back Home.

