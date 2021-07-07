Daniel Radcliffe is taking a look back at his Harry Potter days.

This November will be the 20th anniversary of the film franchise. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old actor says there are "no plans at the moment" to do a special reunion to celebrate the event.

"I'm in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I'm going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year," Radcliffe tells ET's Lauren Zima while promoting season 3 of Miracle Workers. "So yeah, I don't know. I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."

The eight-film franchise spanned from 2001 to 2011. While Radcliffe admits that he hasn't seen the movie "since they first came out," he did say he's come across them while flipping channels.

"I've seen bits on TV for seconds before I go, 'Uh!' Or if it's a scene that someone else is in I'll go, 'Oh, cool,'" he shares, before reflecting on some of his best memories on the set. "But yeah, I have really, really fond memories of all my scenes with Gary Oldman and David Thewlis. They were some of the first scenes on the third and the fifth film where I started to feel like I was a young man who was just starting to figure out what acting was, and they were pretty cool people to be around."

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' Celebrates 15th Anniversary This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' Celebrates 15th Anniversary

As for one of his favorite scenes to film, it came while shooting the fourth movie, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, when Harry competed in the Triwizard Tournament.

"They let me do the craziest stunt I was ever able to do. It was like a 40 foot fall down on a roof. I was on a wire, but I was properly in free fall. It was only there to catch me at the end. And I was absolutely terrified," Radcliffe recalls. "I worked a lot with the stunt department by then, and they were like, 'You can do this. Do you want to try it?' And I said yes. But then I got up there and was absolutely terrified."

"That was one of the things and we did it like two or three times, but it was for the fourth film," he continues. "I've realized since that that was very special circumstances in that set and I will never be allowed to do something like that again."

People continue to enjoy the franchise and have been reenacting Harry Potter scenes on Tik Tok, especially the chess moment with Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint). "That's a really hard one to reenact. That's like one of the craziest sets we had! That's great," Radcliffe says of the online love, adding he hasn't watched the reenactments. "[But] I will try and see some of them then. That's good."

Radcliffe, meanwhile, co-stars alongside Steve Buscemi on the TBS anthology series Miracle Workers. Season 3, dubbed Oregon Trail, takes place in the American West circa 1844, following a group of travelers on the famous trail.

While Radcliffe didn't get to share the screen with Buscemi on the Potter films, he could see him as one special character.

"I feel like he would've been a pretty good Sirius. Unfortunately, you are too young for Dumbledore," Radcliffe tells Buscemi in the same interview. "But one day you could have that quality, that sort of kind, warmth and all of that. I don't know, I think there are many roles for Steve in Potter."

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail sees Radcliffe as reverend Ezekiel Brown, while Buscemi is the outlaw Benny the Teen. Radcliffe remembers playing the computer game when he was younger, while Buscemi "was totally unaware of video games in the '90s."

"I heard Dan and a few of our cast members talking about the video game and I had no idea what they were talking about," the actor confesses to ET, with Radcliffe adding that he would go to a typing course when he was eight or nine. "They would let you play like 20 minutes of Oregon Trail and it was the highlight of everyday and it was great. I was very, very bad at it."

As for playing an outlaw, Buscemi couldn't have been happier. He credits the playfulness of the character to his incredible cast.

"What was fun about playing Benny the Teen was, I think he really enjoys being an outlaw. Yeah he gets frustrated when he's not recognized or if people sort of joke about him being too old to still be called Benny the Teen. But that all just adds to the fun of having all this richness in the character to play with," he explains. "And then getting to be with our cast. Now this is the third season and we really feel like a company, like this ensemble, and the fact that we get to play different roles each season and in different settings, it was pretty exciting."

Radcliffe, meanwhile, teases that the trail will end up taking a toll on his holy character, sharing, "By the time you get to the end of the season he has fallen so far in terms of like, the Oregon trail takes a toll on [him]. It really is a test of faith and of his rigid morality."

From being in heaven to the dark ages, the third season of Miracle Workers is one of the best, Buscemi marvels.



"I think each season keeps getting better. I certainly loved it and give it a try," he says, with Radcliffe adding, "I should probably mention that there is a dance scene in one of the episodes that is absolutely Top 5 one of the most insane things I have ever filmed. So yeah, tune into that as well."

Miracle Workers premieres July 13 on TBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Harry Potter's Tom Felton & Bertie Gilbert Have Malfoy Family Reunion

Rupert Grint Is Not Enthusiastic About a 'Harry Potter' TV Series

Tom Felton 'Highly Flattered' by #DracoTok, Teases 'HP' Reunion

Tom Felton Reacts to Speculation Over Emma Watson Romance, Talks Future of ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery