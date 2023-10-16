Danny DeVito and Mara Wilson have plans to take the stage for a reimagined version of Matilda. DeVito and Wilson starred alongside each other in the 1996 film based on the Roald Dahl novel.

In a recent interview with The Messenger, DeVito -- who directed the film -- shared his and Wilson's plans to reunite for Matilda in Concert.

"Mara and I were planning to perform Matilda live with the New Jersey Philharmonic Orchestra just before the strike hit," DeVito told the publication, noting that the plans were postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"We had it all set, but, after the strike hit, we couldn't proceed because it would be seen as a promotion for a movie. However, we're still planning to do that. We're going to watch the movie with David Newman's score and try to do it sometime soon, as it seems the strike may be coming to an end -- I hope!"

DeVito and Wilson planned to narrate the movie while the film's original composer, David Newman, played the score. According to the New Jersey Symphony's website, the production was set for September.

"The Matilda in Concert performance originally scheduled for September 9 at State Theatre New Jersey has been postponed due to the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike," the message read. "Everyone involved in this production was very much looking forward to performing together this September, and we are disappointed to have to postpone it, but we look forward to holding the performance on a future date once the strike has concluded."

The site added that they are working on a new date, which will be decided after the strike ends.

In 1996, Wilson -- at just eight years old -- was the breakout star of the film about a girl who used her psychic gift to deal with her father (DeVito) and equally unbearable mother ((Rhea Perlman), and her principal.

In 2021, while celebrating Matilda's 25th anniversary, ET spoke to Wilson, who reflected on the healthy work space DeVito created for her and the other children on set.

"I feel like Danny and I just kind of understood each other. I don't know what it was, but I immediately felt a connection with him, and I think that he was probably a lot like a lot of the other people in my family, just full of good stories and a good sense of humor, and very talkative and outgoing, but also very considerate," she said about her relationship with DeVito.

"He thought a lot about other people. He did a lot of humanitarian work and he really cared a lot about people. And you can tell, it came through," she added. "And the same was true of Rhea. She was always the consummate performer, but she had a truly wonderful heart."

