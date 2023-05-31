Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, was inside the courtroom when the That '70s Show star was found guilty of rape in his Los Angeles retrial Wednesday. Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape against two women who were former members of the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is also a member.

Phillips let out a wail as the verdict was read aloud Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, some six weeks after the retrial started. Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo reprimanded the actress, telling her to keep her composure or leave the courtroom.

Masterson was immediately remanded into custody due to the "violent nature of the crimes" and posing a flight risk. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 4. While the embattled actor was found guilty on two counts, the jury deadlocked on the third count of rape. Masterson faces up to 30 years in prison. The jury -- comprised of seven women and five men -- deliberated for just over a week.

Back in November, Olmedo declared a mistrial after the jury came back deadlocked. This time around, prosecutors accused Masterson, 47, of drugging his alleged rape victims and being a "predator" who thought he could shield himself behind the Church of Scientology's protection.

The retrial ends more than three years after Masterson was ordered to stand trial on charges that he raped three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. At the time, the judge said she "found all three witnesses to be credible and the evidence sufficient to support the charges."

Masterson, who pleaded not guilty to three counts of forcible rape, was accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. According to prosecutors, the actor was also accused of raping a 28 and 23-year-old woman he allegedly invited to his home sometime between October and December 2003.

The actor was ultimately arrested on June 17, 2020, and released three hours later after posting $3.3 million bail. He's been out on bail ever since. The sexual assault accusations first surfaced in 2017, following a report that Masterson was the subject of an LAPD investigation. Masterson would later release a lengthy statement claiming, among other things, that the women only came forward with their accusations after they were contacted by Leah Remini, a former member of the Church of Scientology and the driver behind the A&E docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which aimed to shed light on the church.

Just months after the LAPD confirmed the sexual assault allegations probe, Masterson was fired from his Netflix series The Ranch in December 2017.

Masterson -- along with the Church of Scientology -- are also defendants in a civil lawsuit filed by the Jane Does, claiming they were victims of a harassment campaign that started after they came forward with their accusations against the actor. That civil suit's reportedly on pause and could resume later this year.

RELATED CONTENT:

Danny Masterson Found Guilty of Two Counts of Rape in L.A. Retrial

Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations

Danny Masterson to Be Retried On Rape Charges

Ashton Kutcher Breaks Silence on Danny Masterson's Rape Allegations This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery