Daphne Oz, Former 'The Chew' Host, Pregnant With Fourth Child

Daphne Oz is pregnant with baby No. 4

The 33-year-old former TheChew co-host announced the big news on Instagram on Tuesday. Oz cradled her baby bump in the sweet photo, and said she was due later this year.

"I do love to cook!" she wrote. "Bun in the oven #4 coming your way later this year and we couldn’t be more excited!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Oz has been married to her husband, investment fund analyst John Jovanovic, since 2010. The two are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Philomena, 3-year-old son Jovan Jr. and 1-year-old daughter Domenica.

Oz often shares adorable family photos on social media, including one last month of her and her husband and their kids celebrating her 33rd birthday on the beach.

And clearly, she and Jovanovic still know how to keep the romance alive.

Last January, Oz kept it real about her post-baby bod after giving birth to Domenica.

"Seven weeks post partum, still looking three months pregnant," she captioned an Instagram selfie, in which she was wearing a black bra and black lace underwear. "There is no bounce-back, it’s all onwards and upwards."

"Every day has moments of total splendor and also a decent number of WTFs," she continued. "I especially want the new mamas out there to hear that, because we see so much of how glossy motherhood can be and not enough of how real 3D life is always complicated (and better for it)."

In February 2017, she shut down her haters who criticized her bikini bod. Watch the video below for more:

