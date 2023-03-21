'Darcey & Stacey': Darcey Seduces New Love Interest Zack After He Reveals He's Celibate (Exclusive)
Darcey's new love interest, Zack, is everything she's looking for but there's one big issue -- he practices celibacy. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey is clearly attracted to Zack, but he throws her a big curveball.
Darcey met Zack through her close friend after her failed romance this season with Cicero. In this clip, the two are on a date and it's clearly going well until he tells her he practices celibacy. Darcey is stunned.
He explains, "I do spurts of like four months, six, and then I'll release."
Darcey tells cameras, "I am shocked that this freaking hot a** guy would be celibate! I don't know why he would waste time not having sex."
Zack says the reason he practices celibacy is that men feel "invincible" when they "keep it in."
"I find so much joy stimulating women mentally. Physical thing, anyone can do that," he also tells cameras. "But once I just get into that, just explore her mind and I get a sense of how she's feeling ... for me, that's better than sex."
But Darcey is clearly not on board with his journey. She bluntly asks him if he likes breaking rules, to which he replies, "Holy cow, you are going to get me in trouble here."
Darcey keeps going, noting, "Sometimes it's OK to break a rule or two."
It appears to be working, however, as Zack notes his sexual energy is "through the roof."
"I've learned to put a tight collar on that bad boy, but she woke up something inside of me that's been sleeping for a while," he admits to cameras. "I'm gonna get me into some trouble here."
Darcey continues to obviously flirt with him and when he says he's bummed that the night was coming to an end, she coyly replies, "Oh, maybe it doesn't have to."
Darcey & Stacey airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
