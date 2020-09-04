Stacey is continuing to hit major rough patches in her relationship with her Albanian fiancé, Florian, who moved to Connecticut to be with her. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of Darcey & Stacey -- the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff focusing solely on 45-year-old twins Darcey and Stacey -- Florian doesn't react well to Stacey's close friends calling him out on pictures they discovered of him with a Stacey look-alike.

In this exclusive clip, Florian and Stacey are having dinner with her close friends, Debbie and Reina, but things quickly go sour after the ladies confront Florian about social media photos of him looking cozy with another woman. Florian walks out as Reina comments, "I don't like it. No, no, no."

Stacey goes to follow Florian and says she's "embarrassed" of the way he's talking to her friends.

"You don't tell my friends to shush," she notes. "It's f**ked up."

But when she tries to calm Florian down, he wants nothing to do with her as he smokes his cigarette and asks her repeatedly to leave him alone.

According to Stacey, this type of behavior from him is nothing new.

"I feel like I can't say anything right now," she tells cameras. "I know when he acts like that to just, like, walk away. Let him calm down a little, let him cool off. But he needs to chill the f**k out because we have less than 90 days to get married and now I have cause for concern."

She also tells her friends that Florian isn't used to women talking to him in a strong way.

"Listen, since I've been here, I've had to question him about the pictures and everything, and this is the same reaction that I've been getting," she adds.

Darcey & Stacey airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET recently spoke with both Stacey and Darcey, and they commented on the pictures scandal. Darcey was cryptic when asked about Stacey's situation and said viewers will have to tune in to see what did or didn't happen, but noted that "speculation will be speculation."

"That's the journey that Stacey had to go through but she stayed strong," Darcey shared. "I had her back throughout all of it. I just want her to be happy and she just deserves the best like me."

Still, it definitely appears Stacey and Florian are still going strong, as Stacey told ET that his K-1 visa recently got approved.

"I love just as big as Darcey does," Stacey said. "I wear my heart on my sleeve. You'll get to see the different areas in my life and, you know, I'm gonna stay strong and powerful. And I know what I want and what I don't want. I'm good where I am now in life."

Watch the video below for more.

