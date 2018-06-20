Darren Criss Explains Why He's So Private: 'I'm a Sentiment Hoarder'

Darren Criss is opening up about why he's so private.

Speaking with Rogue Magazine, in which he also posed for a stylish photo spread, the Glee alum admitted that he's "so weird about talking about my personal life."

"Deep down, I’m a sentiment hoarder," explained Criss, who recently starred as Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. "If something is special to me I don’t want to share it with the rest of the world."

Given his desire for privacy, the 31-year-old actor understandably doesn't have a huge presence on social media.

However, somewhat paradoxically, Criss said, "One of my greatest curses, and this is a much deeper thing, is I wish I posted more."

The actor admitted that he's "not a very big social media person" and that he's "horrible" at remembering to post things -- mainly, because he's too busy enjoying the experiences that he would otherwise be sharing with his followers.

"I am too busy doing said interesting s**t, and I think everything is interesting and funny," Criss said. "If I was to take the time and post all that… I would never be observing said interesting fun s**t and I would always be on my phone."

One big, important life event that Criss did make sure to share was when he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Mia Swier, earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram in January, Criss shared a heartwarming photo of himself and his fiancée smiling for the camera. "Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together," he wrote. "And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch."

However, Criss told Esquire.com in February that even that post proved to be a difficult choice for him, and that the reveal came months after they actually got engaged.

"It was a long time coming. We’d waited a while before we announced it," he told the site. "I had a whole thing written, like, ‘Usually I don’t like talking about my private life…’ which I really don’t – I was really allergic to it for a while. Eventually, I got over myself and realized that it’s just the best way to let people know."

Criss' sit-down interview in Rogue Magazine's spring/summer issue is available now. For more on the actor's super sweet engagement reveal, check out the video below.

