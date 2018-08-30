Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Secretly Marry

Neil Young and Daryl Hannah have reportedly tied the knot!

Multiple outlets report that the couple made it official with two ceremonies over the summer.

The first ceremony took place on Young's 101-foot yacht in Washington State weeks ago, People reports. Ron Fugere, a local boat captain in the San Juan Islands, told the magazine that he witnessed the nuptials from a distance.

“[I] thought, ‘Gosh, that looks like a wedding!’ We got out the binoculars and looked and sure enough, it looked like a wedding going on,” Fugere told People.

The second ceremony is said to have taken place on Aug. 24 near San Luis Obispo, California. There were reportedly about 100 guests in attendance, including Joni Mitchell and Stephen Stills.

Guests were asked not to bring their phones to the nuptials and advised not to mention the ceremony when booking their hotels, Page Six reports. The outlet also notes that attendees were given lockets with photos of the bride and groom.

Hannah seemingly referenced her new husband in an Instagram post on Saturday. "Someone’s watching over us.... love & only love," she captioned a pic of an owl.

Hannah has never been married but has been linked to the late John F. Kennedy Jr. and Jackson Browne in the past. Young was previously married twice before. First to Susan Acevedo from 1968-1970 and second to Pegi Young, whom he wed in 1978 before filing for divorce in 2014. Hannah and Young officially became a couple later that year.

After they began dating, the pair faced criticism from friends, due to the short amount of time between their relationship and the end of Young's marriage.

“When we got together, even some of my good friends were negative about it, and I could never understand it,” Young previously told Yahoo. “[Daryl is] a wonderful human being, and I’m very lucky to know her. That’s all I was thinking.”

The couple didn't let the critics bother them, though, instead focusing on the love they share.

“We’re very lucky to have found each other. I’m eternally thankful for the opportunity to share my life with her, and she feels the same,” he told the outlet.

