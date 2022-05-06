Dave Chappelle has opened up about his alleged Hollywood Bowl attacker during a performance Thursday night at the famed Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California.

An eyewitness tells ET that the 48-year-old comedian performed for a star-studded crowd that included Kim Kardashian, Diddy, Jeff Ross and Chris Rock. According to the eyewitness, Chappelle told the audience he convinced the police to let him talk to the alleged attacker, identified by police as Isaiah Lee.

The eyewitness said Chappelle spoke to Lee Tuesday night shortly after the alleged attack but just before he was hauled away by police. Chappelle claims Lee told him the attack was all about getting attention for his grandmother, who had been forced out of her neighborhood due to gentrification.

At one point, Rock joined Chappelle onstage and they joked about the bizarre incident that unfolded Tuesday night during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Watch Chris Rock Make Will Smith Joke After Dave Chappelle Tackled on Stage This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Watch Chris Rock Make Will Smith Joke After Dave Chappelle Tackled on Stage

"At least you got smacked by someone of repute," quipped Chappelle to Rock, referring to Will Smith's Oscars slap heard 'round the world. "I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair!" The eyewitness said Rock responded, saying, "I got smacked by the softest n***a that ever rapped." It's the second time Rock has made a reference to Smith since Chappelle was attacked.

Rapper and actor Mos Def also came onstage and dropped some bars. Chappelle ended the show by seemingly taking a shot at the city of Los Angeles, as he looked at Diddy and said, "I am in the place where you sat in the car with Biggie Smalls as he died. ... I hate this city."

As for the alleged attacker, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Thursday that his office filed charges against Lee.

"This alleged attack has got to have consequences," said Feuer, who noted the misdemeanor charges filed include battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault and "charges related to interfering with a performance."

"My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously," Feuer said, "and we are going to vigorously prosecute this case."

The new charges come after the L.A. County District Attorney's Office announced that "the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct." The case was then kicked down to the City Attorney's Office.

RELATED CONTENT:

Comedians Lil Rel and Keegan-Michael Key on Dave Chappelle Onstage Attack (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Dave Chappelle's Alleged Attacker Facing New Charges

What Happened Backstage With Celebs During Dave Chappelle Attack

Dave Chappelle Doesn't Want Attack to Overshadow 'Historic Moment'

Chris Rock Makes Will Smith Joke After Dave Chappelle Is Attacked

Dave Chappelle Attacked by Man While Onstage at Hollywood Bowl