The Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that they have in custody the man they believe attacked Dave Chappelle on Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Police say that a 23-year-old Black man named Isaiah Lee was detained, booked on $30,000 bail and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

On Tuesday at approximately 10:45 p.m. PT, authorities tell ET that Chappelle had just finished performing when a man jumped on stage and attacked the 48-year-old comedian and pointed a replica gun with a blade at him.

The attacker was seen in one video outside the venue on a stretcher with a bent elbow, and was reportedly taken to the hospital for "superficial injuries."

Police say that nobody else appeared to be injured, and Chappelle did continue the show following the scary incident.

"Chapelle was hit in the ribs," a source tells ET. "It all happened so quickly, and he was in shock, but handled it like a pro. He was running on adrenaline."

The source says that there are major concerns among the performers about how this could have happened, and it was shocking to learn that the attacker made it into the venue with the weapon and was also able to make it on stage and have unobstructed access to Chappelle.

ET has reached out to Netflix and Chappelle for comment.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Rock Makes Will Smith Joke After Dave Chappelle Attacked

Dave Chappelle Attacked by Man While On Stage at Hollywood Bowl

Dave Chappelle 'More Than Willing' to Meet With Trans Community

Dave Chappelle Addresses Trans Community Controversy This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery