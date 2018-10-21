For David Archuleta, the holiday season is upon us and he's getting into the Christmas spirit a little early.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter is gearing up for the release of his latest holiday album Winter In the Air, and ET has an exclusive look at the music video for the album's debut single, "Christmas Every Day."

To perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the catchy Christmastime tune, the music video opted for a traditional, retro-Americana vibe and threw in every single bit of holiday imagery possible to make it the most Christmas-y music video you could hope for.

From little kids making snowmen to people picking out Christmas trees to Santa Claus himself giving a knowing wink to the audience, "Christmas Every Day" embraces the visual ideas and self-aware saccharine charm that makes the season so special for so many.

"I wanted to have fun with this video and make people have even a bit of a laugh. I thought, 'Why not try and make it like a holiday commercial?' So we went for that," Archuleta said of the music video. "Decorations, dancing, and even Santa Claus. I hope it will leave people with a smile on their face."

Winter In the Air, Archuleta's follow-up to his 2009 holiday album Christmas From The Heart, features several other original singles -- including "He Is Born," and the title track "Winter In The Air" -- along with a number of Christmas standards, such as "White Christmas" and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," among many others.

Winter In the Air comes out Nov. 2, and Archuleta's month-long Christmas Tour kicks off Nov. 26 at The Troubadour in Los Angeles and wraps up Dec. 1 at Sevier Valley Arena in Richfield, Utah.

