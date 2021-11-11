David Boreanaz has come a long way in Hollywood.

ET's Matt Cohen spoke with the 52-year-old actor, where he shared the advice he would tell his younger self after 30 years in the business.

"Oh wow, I don't know, that'd be a really long answer," Boreanaz pondered before answering. "I would just really, it is weighted which is good because it's made me the artist who I am today. So I honor that, right? I'm accountable and I love that. I mean, just stick with the good coffee. That's all, man. Don't go to the tea, stick with the good coffee, stay at the right diner and then call it a day and just be simple."

"Details, man, it's all in the details," he added.

Before leading the Bravo Team on SEAL Team, Boreanaz had his first paid acting gig in 1993, when he had a guest spot on Married... with Children. Fans then grew to love him when he appeared on Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Angel, and landed his own spinoff. After years as the vampire with a soul, he was known as Seeley Booth on Bones from 2005 to 2017.

These days, fans can continue to watch Boreanaz on SEAL Team. The CBS show is moving over to Paramount+, where he hopes to gain new viewers, as well as expand on his character Jason Hayes' life on season 5.

"The streaming format allows us just to do more, more action, more intense scenes. It just gives us that extra fabric of getting deeper into the character development, and what these veterans and these characters struggle with, whether it's PTS (post-traumatic stress), or TBI (traumatic brain injury)," the actor shared. "We're gonna really be examining Jason's, kind of, TBI creeping up on him, how it affects him, how it affects him at home, how it affects him when he's on his big mission."

"We'll be heading to Venezuela, doing a huge undercover op, which really will start to expose his brain issues and where they're at," he teased. "And one that I actually finished directing that is really gonna be intense as far as, you know, he could've really caused a major problem, which leads into the Venezuela hit, which is the end of season 4's run. But there's a really big arc with these characters, and that's gonna pay off nicely."

Boreanaz, who also serves as a producer on the show, acknowledged how rewarding it is to share veterans' stories, as well as the mental health issues that arise after serving one's country.

"It's a blessing and I'm so humbled to play a character that can show this. It's very easy for us to forget until something catastrophic happens, right? Or if there's a tragedy that happens, and these men and women do this day in and day out and sacrifice for our country," he expressed. "And to be able to play this role, and with this group of guys that are involved, has allowed us to really kind of get into these issues of what they're struggling with [and] mental health. And it's deep and it's scary to watch it unfold."

"The veterans that are on our show, who have suffered from these particular illnesses and have struggled with mental health, that reflects on our show and that was one of the biggest things that Chris Chulack wanted to do when he did the pilot," he continued. "And we've kept it real since day one and we're continuing to do that. It gives a good insight into what these characters are going through, and at the end it can shed some light into some dark corners of people who are suffering out there. So that's our biggest reward."

SEAL Team is now streaming on Paramount+.

