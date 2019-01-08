Iman is paying tribute to her late husband, David Bowie.

The 63-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to remember her husband on what would have been his 72nd birthday. Bowie died in 2016 -- just two days after his 69th birthday -- following a battle with liver cancer.

In the words-only post, Iman wrote, "My memory loves you. It asks about you all the time."

The emotional post comes one day after Iman shared a photo of herself and Bowie. In the pic, the musician is lovingly kissing his wife on the cheek as she flashes a glowing smile. "#BowieForever," she captioned the image.

Back in October, Iman told Porter Edit that, following her husband's death, she would never marry again.

“I will never remarry,” she shared. “I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’ I said, no, he is always going to be my husband.”

“I do feel very lonely. But do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now,” she added.

In addition to their marriage, the couple also shared a daughter, 18-year-old Alexandria.

“She says I am overprotective,” Iman confessed of her daughter with Bowie, whom she calls Lexi. “But I told her, this can all wait, it isn’t going anywhere. Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon it is going to be public, so enjoy this.”

