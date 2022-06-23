David Dobrik Sued for $10 Million by Jeff Wittek Over Stunt Injury
David Dobrik Gets Emotional in Second Apology Video Following Vl…
Chrishell Stause 'Scared' to Document G Flip Romance on 'Selling…
Will Smith Predicted Losing His Career During Ayahuasca Hallucin…
ET Movie Milestone: ‘Knocked Up’ Turns 15!
Inside Britney Spears’ Intimate Wedding: What We Know (Exclusive)
Amber Heard Addresses the ‘Pledged vs. Donated’ Trial Debate
Johnny Depp Trial: Fans Continue to Support Actor in Case Agains…
How Johnny Depp Was Able to Win Trial in US After Losing Similar…
Johnny Depp Does Jack Sparrow Impression Outside Courthouse Trial
'Stranger Things' Season 4: David Harbour and Wynonna Ryder Reac…
Laura Dern on Her Big Return to 'Jurassic World' Franchise and R…
Inside Britney Spears’ Fairytale Wedding: Party Secrets, Dress D…
Neve Campbell Leaves 'Scream' Franchise Over Salary Dispute
Jeff Goldblum on 'Great' and 'Trippy' Reunion With OG 'Jurassic …
Texas School Shooting: Celebs Speak Out Over Deaths of 19 Childr…
'Jurassic World': Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt on If 'Dom…
Alesso and Zara Larsson Break Down Their New Collaboration 'Word…
Why Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Feel Overwhelmed By Travis Barker…
Scott Disick Parties at Strip Club as Ex Kourtney Kardashian Mar…
YouTube star David Dobrik is facing a major lawsuit from former Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek after a 2020 stunt gone wrong.
According to court docs obtained by ET, Wittek is seeking $10 million in damages for "general negligence and intentional tort," alleging that he missed out on work and sustained hospital bills due to the intense injuries he suffered as a result of the incident.
In Wittek's filing, he claims that while being swung on a rope tied to an excavator while filming a video with Dobrik in Provo, Utah, in June 2020, Dobrik spun the construction equipment at "unsafe speeds" before slowing the machine suddenly, causing Wittek to collide with the side of the excavator. Wittek claims he suffered "a myriad of injuries" including a broken skull, facial fractures and eye damage -- something Wittek discussed in his 2021 YouTube docuseries, Don't Try This at Home, where he shared more details about the incident.
In light of his alleged injuries, per the docs, Wittek is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages.
Dobrik addressed the incident in March on his VIEWS video podcast.
"The Jeff thing is the f**king worst," Dobrik said during the episode. "That day is, like, the worst, the worst thing that's ever happened to me and I wish I would f**king do anything to take that day back and be like, I wish it was me up there. And it's a s**tty -- it's an accident. That's what it was. It's an accident."
He later added, "At the end of the day, I was the one f**king driving it. It was my video. He got hurt because I was driving. That's it and I f**king know that and like I said, any chance I would get, I would take that back…That'll be the biggest regret of my life. My entire life. I really hope there's not a moment that I regret as much as that one."
ET has reached out to both Dobrik and Wittek for comment.
RELATED CONTENT
David Dobrik Apologizes Again After Vlog Squad Misconduct Allegations
David Dobrik Dropped From Partnerships After Misconduct Allegations
David Dobrik Speaks Out on Allegations of Sexual Misconduct in Videos
Related Gallery