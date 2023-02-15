David Harbour Says He's 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Florence Pugh in 'Thunderbolts' (Exclusive)
David Harbour on How Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Goes 'Beyond Expect…
Tristan Thompson Apologizes for His 'Wrong Decisions' in Emotion…
Drew Barrymore Gets Emotional During Chat With Pamela Anderson
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Jersey House Built for Entertain…
Chris Stapleton Reacts to His National Anthem Performance at Sup…
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly Following GRAMMY Loss With T…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Knew During GRAMMYs His…
North West Draws Impressive Pencil Sketches of Kris Jenner and B…
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup After He’s ‘Electro…
Ben Affleck Struggles as an Employee in Super Bowl Ad Outtakes (…
A$AP Rocky Proudly Cheers on Rihanna During Her Super Bowl Halft…
Baz Luhrmann Says Priscilla Presley Was Initially ‘Cynical’ Abou…
Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s Star-Studded Wedding Ce…
Audrina Patridge Mourns 15-Year-Old Niece Sadie's Death
Gwendlyn Brown Says Dad Kody Has Changed Because He Can't 'Manip…
Is 'Yellowstone' Ending? Why Kevin Costner Is Possibly Looking t…
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Boyfriend David Is '…
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
David Harbour is ready to suit back up as the Red Guardian -- however long that may take -- for Marvel's new Thunderbolts team-up!
The actor spoke with ET's Ash Crossan this week about his new Netflix family film, We Have a Ghost, and also opened up about reprising his Black Widow role as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian aka Russia's answer to Captain America -- if you add 20 years and a few pounds.
While we know from co-star Sebastian Stan that the project is still in the early stages, the Thunderbolts team-up will bring together a cast of misfits from across the MCU -- including Stan's Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster.
"I really like what they've pitched me so far, even though I haven't seen the full script," Harbour shared. "I really love the relationship that I have with Florence's character, and I really like the idea that [Alexei is] going to be with the anti-Captain America in Wyatt Russell."
Pugh played the younger sister in Black Widow's makeshift family of four Russian assassins -- which also included Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff -- and made her post-snap return to the Marvel world in the 2021 Hawkeye series.
"I feel like there's a lot of fun to be had," Harbour added of the impending team-up. "I'm really excited about it. I was wondering if I would be brought back, or how I would be brought back. And this really is beyond my expectations of cool."
"Thunderbolts is a group in the MCU that I've always kind of liked -- and Red Guardian isn't really a part of that in the comics," he added. "But I think they're kind of these cool losers, and I really think that if you're gonna have a team of losers, you know, gotta call David Harbour and put him in there."
First though, the actor has a turn as the titular spectre in We Have a Ghost, a family-friendly horror-comedy from writer-director Christopher Landon, based on the 2017 short story "Ernest." The movie centers on a family that goes viral online after recording footage of Ernest, the mute but mostly affable ghost living in their attic.
So, if he were a ghost for a day, what would Harbour do?
"I've always wanted to rob a bank," he joked. "I would probably want to haunt some kind of bank manager, rob some bank, do something that the invisibility ghost world would allow me to do like that. I've always had a romantic notion of robbing a bank one day."
As for filming in New Orleans with Big Easy native and fellow MCU star Anthony Mackie, Harbour said he had a blast, laughing that his co-star "really is the mayor."
"We went out a couple of nights," he shared. "I don't drink -- I haven't drank for like 20 billion years or something. But I do like to smoke a cigar every now and again. So he took me to a great, really trashy dive cigar bar, downtown... He really does know everybody in the town, so it was pretty fun to hang out with the mayor."
We Have a Ghost premieres Feb. 24 on Netflix.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sebastian Stan Gives a 'Thunderbolts' Update (Exclusive)
Marvel's Phase 5: The Complete Schedule
'Thunderbolts' Reveals Full Ensemble Cast During D23