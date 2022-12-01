One of David Harbour's biggest fans -- his stepdaughter -- was also once his toughest movie critic. And she let him know it to his face.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Stranger Things star revealed the time one of his young stepdaughters gave him a harsh movie review. Harbour, who is married to the singer-actress Lily Allen and is the stepfather to her 11- and 9-year-old daughters, said that during the height of the pandemic they sat down to watch his 2021 Marvel superhero film, Black Widow, and one of the girls didn't care for it.

Harbour prefaced the story by saying he "was just some guy in their lives for a while before" tying the knot with Allen in September 2020 in Las Vegas.

"They were not very excited about me coming around," Harbour revealed.

And they let him know.

"I remember when we were in the pandemic, when her mom and I got together, the Black Widow movie came out," Harbour explained. "We got a screener to watch the movie, and I remember her turning to me and going, 'David, I think that's the worst movie I've ever seen.' Just so unenthusiastic about my work in general, especially that movie."

Harbour didn't reveal which of his stepdaughters made the comment, but it drew a huge laugh from Kimmel and his audience. Suffice it to say, Harbour's turned things around with his stepdaughters.

"And then this movie comes along [Violent Night, in theaters Friday] and she sees posters for it and she'll come up to me and say, 'David, I think it's gonna be really good.' She's very supportive now."

Harbour also hinted that, though his stepdaughters are not old enough to watch him star as violent Santa Claus, they may or may not have already seen the film.

Not long after tying the knot, Allen revealed she's into the idea of expanding her family with Harbour.

"I think so," Allen told The Sunday Times of wanting to have more children. "Especially now Marnie's getting so big. It's like, 'No, my babies!' I miss little terrors running around the house."

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2021, Harbour opened up about what it means to be a stepfather.

"I have never experienced this kind of ... I was always a single guy, who has been a bachelor for a long time," he said. "I've been an artist. I wanted to travel the world and do my work. I never really wanted to have kids. And I get it now, why everybody has kids, because it's kind of like the meaning of life. You pass the torch to these other individuals."

