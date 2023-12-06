Hayley Hasselhoff, daughter of Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, spoke up this week against criticism of plus-size models. In 2021, Hayley's Playboy Germany shoot became the first plus-size European Playboy cover.

"The biggest misconception [plus-size models] get is that we are glamorizing obesity," Hayley told Fox News Digital. "That’s probably the biggest question I’ve been asked around the world. In the 10 years of my career, I would hear, ‘Do you feel like you’re glamorizing obesity?’ And I would say, ‘No. I feel like I’m making someone feel better in their skin and that’s a beautiful thing.’ I think everyone has the right to feel comfortable, beautiful, valued and desired in their skin, no matter what shape or size they are."

Hayley is now joining Playboy Centerfold, the outlet's creator platform, where fans can pay their favorite models for exclusive access to photos, video calls and other messaging features.

"Making history with Playboy Germany was one thing, but to see the overwhelming response was another," she said. "When Playboy US reached out, it was a no-brainer just because I still get messages, to this day, from girls and women about that issue."

Hayley added that her work with Playboy would now allow her to inspire those girls and women to be more comfortable in their own skin. "It's wonderful to have these open conversations and let these women know they have a friend in me, a real sister, a real best friend in me."

As she embarks on the next career step, Hayley added that the opportunity will help her continue to combat other misconceptions about plus-size models.

"One of the older misconceptions that I hope has left the building is that curve models are lazy, they don’t work out and they aren’t fit," she said. "Being curvy and voluptuous doesn’t mean you don’t want to take care of yourself. As a model, I still want to be healthy and fit."

Like everyone else, Hayley added, "mental health still means you’ve got to take care of your physical health because that’s all intertwined. Your mental health is connected to your body too. The idea that plus-size models don’t take care of themselves like straight models do is outdated."

Hayley, 31, is the daughter of David Hasselhoff, 71, and his ex-wife, Pamela Bach, 60. She started modeling at 14, at a time when, as she recalls, "the media never represented my size." Hayley said that both her parents were supportive of her career.

"I remember there was a young girl who came up to me and my mom," Hayley said. "And she said, ‘I’ve never seen anyone bigger than their mom.’ That really hit me. It never appeared to me that I was even bigger than my mom, but it appeared to her in that way… I didn’t really choose the path to be a body positive advocate – it chose me."

Going forward, Hayley said her goal is "for someone to help someone else embrace themselves, love themselves. That's my message to the world."

