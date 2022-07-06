Dax Shepard is showing his wife some love in his latest post. The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo of him and his wife, Kristen Bell, looking happy as ever while on a trip to Europe, but it's the caption where Shepard made his feelings for his partner of nine years known.

"I am very happy! I am sexually attracted to my partner," the English translation of the German caption Shepard wrote read.

Bell went on to repost the pic, which saw the pair rocking matching purple dye jobs.

The blunt caption and comes as no surprise from Shepard, as both he and the Veronica Mars actress have been notoriously open about their love lives.

Just last month, Bell spoke about her marriage during an appearance on CBS Mornings, where she said that the pair are "polar opposites."

Bell explained that they have worked to find compromise amid their wildly different personalities. In her words, "A recipe is not delicious with one ingredient."

"Dax and I are polar opposites, and the solution is always in the middle," she told the three hosts. "You have to have diverse points of view."

And they're planning to bring those points of view to their followers in their new podcast, The Honey and the Hammer, which will clue listeners into her and Shephard's bedroom conversations.

"We're always talking about how hard it is to be human," she said. "Everybody's got a different point of view, it's hard to get along sometimes." Bell says that their new podcast came to fruition when Shepard put the microphone on their bedside table as they bantered in the evening. Now, they're taking relationship questions from Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast audience and answering them together.

"Our goal is to allow people to vent," she said, "and then encourage them to say, 'Ok what do you think your side of the street is?'"

The couple's purple hair isn't too off-brand either, with Bell releasing the latest in her "My Purple World" series of children's books last month.

"A lot of different brands work on kindness with kids," Bell said of the books that she co-authors with Benjamin Hart. "We wanted to be slightly more specific. So what if there were a set of principles? Ours are, you need to laugh a lot, you need to work hard, you need to ask great questions -- both big and small -- and you need to use your voice but also listen, and just be you. We like to say, you're the only you we've got."

Bell and Hart's first book, The World Needs More Purple People, introduced the idea of a Purple Person, someone who embraces who they are and finds common ground with others. In effect, someone who can see beyond red and blue in order to become purple.

Now, Bell says their sequel, The World Needs More Purple Schools is a "logical next step. It's really a giant love letter to educators who have dealt with so much on the front lines these last couple of years," she explained.

For more on Shepard and Bell, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Kristen Bell Says She and Husband Dax Shepard Are 'Polar Opposites'

Dax Shepard Reveals He Dated Ashley Olsen

Kristen Bell Says Daughters Sleep in Same Room as Her and Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell Speaks Out After Husband Dax Shepard’s Relapse Following 16 Years of Sobriety This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery