'Days of Our Lives' Star James Lastovic Found After Missing in Hawaii

Days of Our Lives actor James Lastovic has been found safe and sound after going missing in Hawaii with his roommate, Nevin Dizdari. Nevin's sister took to social media Tuesday to share that the pair got lost on a hike, but made it back to their car, and are on their way back to the Hanalei Bay Resort in Kauai.

"My sister and James are okay, they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to the resort now. Thank you everyone for reposting and helping us reach Nevin," Nevin's sister wrote.

Per James' mom, Lucienne, James and Nevin were vacationing at a resort in Kauai when they went missing Sunday. In a post shared to Instagram Monday, Lucienne said that the pair told a staff member at the Hanalei Bay Resort they were headed for Kokee State Park, where they were going to do a long trail hike. They also asked for directions to Shipwreck Beach.