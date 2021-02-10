Dazharia Shaffer, Rising TikTok Star, Dead at 18

Rest in peace, Dazharia Shaffer. The rising TikTok star, known online as Bxbygirlldee, died on Monday. She was 18.

Shaffer's father, Raheem Alla, shared the heartbreaking news on TikTok on Tuesday. "I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter," he wrote alongside a video tribute to Shaffer. "Unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place."

In a GoFundMe, Alla further mourned his daughter, writing, "I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this."

"I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean," he continued. "Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you."



The TikTok star's mom, Jennifer Shaffer, shared her heartbreak on Facebook.

"I'm so heartbroken. I really can't believe you're going," she wrote. "I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but it's not. I wishing could have died instead of u ...rip my angel. Everyone talks about our bad times but never talk about the good times #babygirldee."

Shaffer had amassed over 1.4 million followers on TikTok, with thousands more on Instagram and YouTube. See more on stars we've recently lost in the video below.

Mary Wilson Dead at 76: Remembering the Legendary Motown Supreme



