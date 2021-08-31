It's about to be DC Christmas in October. DC FanDome is officially returning for another virtual fan convention, and if last year's FanDome was any indication, you're going to want to pencil in Saturday, Oct. 16 for more RPattz, Batfleck and maybe even Michael Keaton, too.

Though the schedule is TBA, Warner Bros. revealed a laundry list of titles that will be featured along with the tease of "breaking news, exclusive trailers and announcements, never-before-seen footage, revealing conversations and more surprises." Here's a breakdown of what you can look forward to:

The Movies: An exclusive new trailer for Robert Pattinson's The Batman; a first look at Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam; a sneak peek at the Affleck and Keaton-starring The Flash; and behind-the-scenes looks at both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (starring Jason Momoa) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (starring Zachary Levi and Dame Helen Mirren).

The TV: An exclusive look at John Cena in The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker, set to hit HBO Max in 2022. The CW is also teasing new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois and the upcoming Ava DuVernay-directed series Naomi, along with a farewell to Supergirl. Doom Patrol, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl and Titans will also be present, as will Netflix's Sweet Tooth.

The Animation: A sneak peek at the movie DC League of Super-Pets (with Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Superdog); plus new looks at HBO Max original series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Batman: Caped Crusader and the #HarIvy-fied season 3 of Harley Quinn.

The (free!) convention kicks off on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. PT, streaming on DCFanDome.com as well as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. This year will also have a DC Kids FanDome for those youngsters who aren't aware Joaquin Phoenix once played a murderous but misunderstood Joker.

