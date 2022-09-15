'Dear Zoe' Trailer: Sadie Sink Plays a Grieving Big Sister in New Film (Exclusive)
'Dear Zoe' Official Trailer
Sadie Sink is transitioning from Stranger Things to real-life heartbreak in her upcoming film, Dear Zoe.
ET exclusively debuts the trailer for the upcoming drama, from director Gren Wells, based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Philip Beard. In Dear Zoe, Sink plays Tess, a teen who is wracked with guilt after her younger half-sister dies in a tragic accident.
With the strain on her relationship with her mother (Jessica Capshaw) and stepfather (Justin Bartha) evident after the loss, Tess decides to move in with her dad, Nick (Theo Rossi), as they try to find their way toward a new normal. She also encounters a new love interest, Jimmy, played by Kweku Collins, who helps her find her way through her grief.
"Dear Zoe, I have memories of you from before you were even more," Tess tells her sister in voiceover in the trailer. "You were funny and loud and sweet, and I will never, ever forget you."
Watch the full trailer above.
The film also stars Vivien Lyra Blair, Mckenzie Noel Rusiewicz, Sophie Guest, Tanyell Waivers, Emmy James, and more.
Dear Zoe is in select theaters and on demand Nov. 4.
