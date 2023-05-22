Def Leppard's Rick Allen Details Violent Attack in First Interview Since Incident
Def Leppard Reveals Pre-Show Ritual and More Secrets From Life o…
'Selling Sunset’: Bre Tiesi on Son Legendary’s 1st Birthday and …
Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Split Afte…
Priscilla Presley Appears at Twin Granddaughters' Graduation But…
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy 'Like Each Other' (Sourc…
Robert De Niro Welcomes 7th Child at 79 Years Old
Michelle Rodriguez Shares What ‘Fast X’ End Credits Scene Means …
Kim Kardashian Shares Heartfelt Video Tributes From Her Kids on …
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Cast Reacts to Debbie Calling Jeymi a …
Khloé Kardashian's Son's Name Seemingly Revealed by Her Best Fr…
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Engaged to David Woolley After 4 …
Chrishell Stause on ‘Secret’ Wedding and Why ‘Selling Sunset’ Se…
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Look at Son at Psalm West's Firefig…
Chrishell Stause Breaks Down 'Selling Sunset' Drama With Nicole …
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Series Finale: Cast Shares the Mementos They…
Harrison Ford Thanks Calista Flockhart in Touching Speech at Can…
Nick Cannon Spills Secret to Spending Time With 12 Kids and His …
Lisa Vanderpump on ‘Intense’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion and Futu…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Goes Full Glam for Prom
After suffering an attack two months ago, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen is feeling grateful.
The 59-year-old rocker, whose left arm was severed in a 1984 car crash, was attacked in March while on tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
According to a police report released by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at the time, Allen was smoking a cigarette in the valet section outside the Four Seasons Hotel when the assailant struck the dummer "at a full run," knocking Allen backward and causing him to hit his head on the ground.
In an interview on Good Morning America, Allen described hearing a couple of steps and seeing a dark flash before being on the ground.
"I reach my hand up into the air because I thought I was going to get attacked again and I just said, 'I am no threat to you,'" Allen described. "I don't think he knew who I was, but he must have seen that I wasn't a threat because, you know, I've only got one arm."
Allen instantly felt gratitude for his "amazing" wife, Lauren Monroe, and "incredible" family.
As he put it, "I... just started thanking a higher power for the fact that I'm still here."
Following the incident, Allen issued a statement thanking the public for the "overwhelming support."
"Your love and prayers are truly helping," Allen shared. "My wife Lauren [Monroe] was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space."
"We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy," the statement continued. "We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people. To all of the fans, veterans and first responders in our global community, we are thinking of you all. Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times."
Max Hartley, a 19-year-old Ohio resident, was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to charges, GMA reported.
RELATED CONTENT:
Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Addresses Florida Assault, Head Injury
Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Assaulted in Florida
Def Leppard Reveals Pre-Show Ritual and More Secrets From Life on the Road (Exclusive)
Related Gallery